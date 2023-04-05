Showers return tonight and stick around into Friday

Happy Wednesday to you all,

As I type this we have received no measure rain in Portland. The showers have taken their time getting to us, but once they start we will be wet for a decent amount of time. In fact, once they start we expect consistent showers until Friday morning. Saturday is turning into our warmest and driest day this week with showers starting again Sunday and sticking around as scattered showers through the extended forecast midweek next week.

Temperatures keep trending down. Our warmest day this week looks to be Saturday in the low 60s and once we hit these average temperatures we continue to cool down until we get back into the low 50s midweek next week. Overnight we’ll stay above average until Tuesday night when we drop back into the high 30s. At this point only rain is in our forecast with snow levels reaching 5000ft through the weekend, but we could see them drop back to 2000ft early next week. We’ll keep an eye on it and update you as we get closer if/as things chance!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.