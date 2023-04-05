Showers return tonight and stick around into Friday

Saturday looks to be our driest day this week
Wet through Friday
Wet through Friday(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Wednesday to you all,

As I type this we have received no measure rain in Portland. The showers have taken their time getting to us, but once they start we will be wet for a decent amount of time. In fact, once they start we expect consistent showers until Friday morning. Saturday is turning into our warmest and driest day this week with showers starting again Sunday and sticking around as scattered showers through the extended forecast midweek next week.

Temperatures keep trending down. Our warmest day this week looks to be Saturday in the low 60s and once we hit these average temperatures we continue to cool down until we get back into the low 50s midweek next week. Overnight we’ll stay above average until Tuesday night when we drop back into the high 30s. At this point only rain is in our forecast with snow levels reaching 5000ft through the weekend, but we could see them drop back to 2000ft early next week. We’ll keep an eye on it and update you as we get closer if/as things chance!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: crime scene tape
Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote Oregon
File: Teen on a skateboard
Oregon woman blocked from adopting children for refusing state rules on gender identity
A billboard criticizing Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt went up in Portland on Tues. April 4,...
‘Schmidt Show:’ Billboard criticizing Multnomah County’s DA goes up in Portland
Lucia Silva-Santiago
Family of missing Hillsboro teenager looking for answers
One dead after duplex fire in Hillsboro
1 person, dog dead after duplex fire in Hillsboro

Latest News

First Alert Wednesday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (4/5)
First Alert Wednesday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (4/5)
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (4/5)
4/5/2023
Turning Wet Later Today, Soggy Thursday Expected
Wet week ahead
No totally dry days on our extended forecast