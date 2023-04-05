Turning Wet Later Today, Soggy Thursday Expected

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to our Wednesday across most of the region, but it won’t stay dry all day. A warm front will push in from the west, spreading clouds and light rain inland. Light rain will arrive to the coastline between mid to late morning, and should spread inland between the early to mid afternoon. Expect a drizzly, drippy end to the day with high temperatures reaching about 50 degrees.

Conditions will turn even wetter tonight, with heavier rain coming in Thursday along a cold front. Breezy south winds will also accompany this system, with the strongest wind expected along the coast (gusts up to 50 mph). Our inland valleys should just see gusts between 25-35 mph. That breezy wind and persistent rain will make for a soggy day. Highs should top out in the low 50s again, keeping the snow level near 5,000 feet. Due to higher snow levels and steady rain, there will be some decent snow melt in the Cascade Foothills and Coast Range. As of now, there isn’t much of a flood concern since river levels aren’t too high. Rain will transition to showers overnight Thursday heading into Friday morning, with a much drier afternoon on tap. Peaks of sunshine should help bump our temperatures into the upper 50s, so it’ll be a decent end to the workweek.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, the latest data suggests Saturday will be a mainly dry day. There are some hints that some showers could push in late in the day, but Saturday definitely looks like the drier day versus Easter Sunday. Sometime between Sunday morning and the early afternoon, rain will spread back inland. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday, and the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday.

At this time, there’s no sign of a significant warm up or dry stretch of weather. Early next week is forecast to be cool & showery.

Hope you all have a great Wednesday!

