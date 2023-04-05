Vancouver woman finds success through Safe Stay Village after losing husband

By Anna Katayama
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - This month Vancouver’s second Safe Stay site marks its one-year anniversary. The city has two sites up and running with two more sites expected to open later year. The sites are showing promise in helping those living on the streets transition to permanent housing.

Debbie Zboril says she spent a month living in a tent outside the Vancouver mayor’s office. She’d lost her husband 8 years before and says the devastation led to alcoholism and the streets.

“It was scary,” says Zboril. “I didn’t know when I was gonna eat. I didn’t know when I would get water. It was devastating.”

Fortunately, Debbie found out about Safe Stay and there was a place for her in the program.

Outreach workers gave her a sense of stability, helped her with her addiction and eventually helped her find a job. She works full-time now for a house cleaning business and is saving her earnings so she can afford a place of her own.

SEE ALSO: Oregon group demands more action on gun control following recent shootings

Residents say the village becomes like a family – with residents and staff getting to know each other and supporting each other. It can be difficult to leave the security of the site.  But Debbie says she’s determined to move on because someone else out there needs her spot. She thinks she’s about two months away from being able to afford her own place. 

“I want a future, I want to live, I don’t want to be scared all my life,” says Zboril. “If you’ve never been scared you won’t understand a lot of people feel scared.”

According to numbers from about a month ago, Vancouver’s two Safe Stay sites have served about 130 people and 45 have successfully transitioned to permanent housing. When Debbie gets her place that’ll be 46.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 arrested in Northeast Portland retail theft sting.
9 arrested in Northeast Portland retail theft sting
Woman dead after Hillsboro bar shooting; 4 suspects wanted
Community grieves after woman shot dead at Hillsboro bar; police search for 4 suspects
EAGLE POINT HS WRESTLER LEG AMPUTATION
Eagle Point student loses leg after wrestling injury: ‘Bump in the road I gotta get through’
A billboard criticizing Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt went up in Portland on Tues. April 4,...
‘Schmidt Show:’ Billboard criticizing Multnomah County’s DA goes up in Portland
Lucia Silva-Santiago
Family of missing Hillsboro teenager looking for answers

Latest News

Recovered stolen car still can’t run without replacement parts, SE Portland man says
Oregon group demands more action on gun control following recent shootings
Vancouver woman finds success through Safe Stay Village after losing husband
Police: Vandalism suspect used security guard as shield to avoid arrest in downtown Portland
Oregonians share their thoughts following Trump’s historic day in court