Vancouver woman finds success through Safe Stay Village after losing husband

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - This month Vancouver’s second Safe Stay site marks its one-year anniversary. The city has two sites up and running with two more sites expected to open later year. The sites are showing promise in helping those living on the streets transition to permanent housing.

Debbie Zboril says she spent a month living in a tent outside the Vancouver mayor’s office. She’d lost her husband 8 years before and says the devastation led to alcoholism and the streets.

“It was scary,” says Zboril. “I didn’t know when I was gonna eat. I didn’t know when I would get water. It was devastating.”

Fortunately, Debbie found out about Safe Stay and there was a place for her in the program.

Outreach workers gave her a sense of stability, helped her with her addiction and eventually helped her find a job. She works full-time now for a house cleaning business and is saving her earnings so she can afford a place of her own.

Residents say the village becomes like a family – with residents and staff getting to know each other and supporting each other. It can be difficult to leave the security of the site. But Debbie says she’s determined to move on because someone else out there needs her spot. She thinks she’s about two months away from being able to afford her own place.

“I want a future, I want to live, I don’t want to be scared all my life,” says Zboril. “If you’ve never been scared you won’t understand a lot of people feel scared.”

According to numbers from about a month ago, Vancouver’s two Safe Stay sites have served about 130 people and 45 have successfully transitioned to permanent housing. When Debbie gets her place that’ll be 46.

