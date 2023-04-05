Wine by Joe partners with Oregon Zoo in honor of orangutan Jolene’s first birthday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This month, one Oregon winery is raising a glass to a very special birthday girl at the Oregon Zoo.

From March 1 to April 30, a portion of the retail sales of Wine By Joe’s wines will be shared with the Oregon Zoo Foundation. It’s in honor of the winery’s 20th anniversary and the first birthday of orangutan Jolene, which is April 13.

The Oregon Zoo Foundation supports animal well-being, species recovery work and conservation education.

To support the “Cheers to Joe & Jolene” campaign, please visit winebyjoe.com/joe-and-jolene/.

