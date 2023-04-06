1 dead in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a shooting in NE Portland Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of NE Lombard Street in the Woodlawn neighborhood at 9:12 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found the body of a still-unidentified person at the scene. According to officials, suspect(s) had left the area and are still on the run.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781, and reference case number 23-88186.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.