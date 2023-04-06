Fire truck involved in crash south of Salem; 1 injured

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:16 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a firefighter is in the hospital after a fire engine crashed on the way to a call Wednesday.

The MCSO inter-agency CRASH Team responded to the 4200 block of Delaney Rd SE regarding a reported two-vehicle CRASH at 12:47 p.m.

Arriving crews found the crash involving a fire truck from the Turner Fire Department with only one crew member inside. Deputies say the firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

No one else involved in the crash was injured, according to officials.

