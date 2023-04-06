Hip Chicks Do Wine to host their annual Easter candy and wine pairing event

Southeast Portland winery Hip Chicks Do Wine works to create wines that pair well with any type of food, including candy!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Southeast Portland winery Hip Chicks Do Wine works to create wines that pair well with any type of food, including candy!

This Friday and Saturday, as well as next Friday and Saturday, wine lovers will be able to learn how to pair Easter candy with wine. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise headed down to the winery to learn more.

For more information about the event click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: crime scene tape
Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote Oregon
Aleah N. Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction was murdered.
Missing woman found murdered in rural Oregon
File: Teen on a skateboard
Oregon woman blocked from adopting children for refusing state rules on gender identity
Woman in critical condition after rescue from submerged van at Willamette Park
Woman in critical condition after van rolls into river at Willamette Park
Oregonians share their thoughts following Trump’s historic day in court.
Oregonians share their thoughts following Trump’s historic day in court

Latest News

Hip Chicks Do Wine to host their annual Easter candy and wine pairing event
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone
Winston's British Fish N Chips
Former royal chef cooking up classic British fish and chips at Vancouver food truck