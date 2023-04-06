Man guilty of stabbing, carjacking homeless woman in N Portland, jury finds

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was found guilty on Wednesday of stabbing and carjacking a homeless woman in 2021, according to the Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Multnomah County jury found Gregory Eyler guilty of five charges: two counts of robbery, two counts of assault and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

On Oct. 26, 2021, police responded to a report of a carjacking in the Delta Park area of north Portland.

According to the DA’s office, the victim was beside her car when an accomplice of Eyler threw her to the ground and then jumped into the driver’s seat. The victim reached in through the window, grabbed the steering wheel and tried to snatch her keys.

Eyler climbed in through the passenger side and lunged at the victim, telling her to get out. Then, he stabbed her several times in the arm.

The accomplice began to drive away with the victim still clinging to the steering wheel. She was “severely” injured as a result, according to the DA’s office.

Eyler will be sentenced at a later date.

