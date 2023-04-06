Massive fire destroys former Elks Lodge in NE Portland

Fire destroys former Elk Lodge in Gateway neighborhood
Fire destroys former Elk Lodge in Gateway neighborhood(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:26 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A massive fire destroyed a former Elks Lodge in northeast Portland early Thursday morning.

The fire started at about 2 a.m. at a building on Northeast 100th Avenue, near Northeast Irving Street. PF&R said crews are very familiar with this building as there have been multiple fires at the building over the past few years.

Crews arrived on scene and found an active fire showing. PF&R said since they know the inside of the building is dangerous due to holes in the floor, crews attacked to the fire from outside.

Former Elks Lodge destroyed by fire
Former Elks Lodge destroyed by fire(KPTV)

The fire is under control, according to PF&R. Crews are going to let the fire burn itself out and monitor any hot spots.

SEE ALSO: Woman, man dead after shooting in NE Portland

No injuries have been reported. There were reports of people fleeing the building as crews responded, but PF&R said no one was located on scene.

PF&R said the building was scheduled to be torn down this month.

“This was going to be demolished by machinery, now it looks like it’s being demolished by fire,” said Rick Graves, PF&R Public Information Officer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

