Missing Hillsboro teenager found safe: Police

Hillsboro Police Department HPD
Hillsboro Police Department HPD(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:26 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department says a 15-year-old missing since last week has been found safe.

Lucia Silva-Santiago hadn’t been seen since Thursday of last week. Her family told FOX 12 they’d posted flyers and wouldn’t stop searching until she was back home.

Lucia was reported missing on March 30. Hillsboro police said she was last seen near the area of Southeast 11th Place and Walnut Street on Thursday evening.

SEE ALSO: Family of missing Hillsboro teenager looking for answers

“The last time we saw her was 5 o’clock on Thursday. She left, we have this restaurant in Hillsboro,” Lucia’s sister said. “She came in, she dropped off the keys with my mom and she left.”

On Wednesday night just before 8:30 p.m., the Hillsboro P.D. announced Lucia had been found safe after “extensive and persistent work.”

Officers thanked the community for the information and tips.

