Portland bar to host tasting of 60-year-old Japanese whisky for $7,000

The Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library in downtown Portland is hosting a tasting of the House of Suntory’s Yamazaki 55.
By Liz Gehrke
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - You have the opportunity to try the oldest Japanese whisky ever released, if you have $7,000 to spare.

The Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library in downtown Portland will be hosting a tasting of the House of Suntory’s Yamazaki 55. The whisky was distilled in the 1960s.

A hundred bottles of the whisky were released in June of 2020. Of those, 20 made it to the United States.

One of those bottles is now at the Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library.

The bar is selling tickets for a two-day celebration of the House of Suntory’s Yamazaki 55. It includes a welcome reception and dinner at Portland Japanese Garden on July 21, then a Yamazaki 55 tasting and dinner at Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library on July 22.

The tickets cost $7,000. As of Thursday morning, there were 21 tickets still available, according to the bar’s website.

