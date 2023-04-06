Portland man gets 17 years for violent ambush, robbery of illegal pot dealers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for shooting and robbing two illegal marijuana dealers in 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon, announced Wednesday.

On June 17, 2021, a federal jury found Earnest Franklin Evans, also known as Ladarius Franklin Bolds, guilty of robbery and using a firearm during a violent and drug-trafficking crime. On Wednesday, Evans was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

According to court documents and trial testimony, on Aug. 3, 2017, an associate of Evans set up a ruse to purchase 10 pounds of marijuana from two local illegal marijuana dealers. They agreed to meet in a southeast Portland residential neighborhood for the deal.

When the dealers arrived with a large black tote filled with marijuana, two masked men emerged from behind the corner of a building with guns drawn. The men were later identified as Evans and a second associate.

Evans was armed with a sawed-off shotgun and his associate had a pistol.

According to court records, Evans shot one of the two dealers in the arm and the second in the back as he fled. Then Evans and his associates divided the marijuana between them, with Evans receiving two pounds for his role.

On Nov. 19, 2018, Evans was arrested after investigators served a federal search warrant on his Portland home. Investigators said they found and seized a shotgun and ammunition.

Evans was indicted on May 11, 2021 by a federal grand jury in Portland on the charges of robbery and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a violent and drug-trafficking crime. He was convicted of both charges in June.

