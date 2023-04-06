Residents say they’re struggling 1 month after changes to SNAP benefits

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - It’s been just over a month since emergency allotment SNAP benefits ended. In Washington State and Oregon alone, the change affected nearly 1 million households. SNAP recipients we spoke to in Vancouver Wednesday say it’s been tough.

“I need to go more often to the Food Center that’s about a half a mile from here, where we can go into their pantry and get items,” said Sandra Swaan. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t have had enough food for the month. Come March, it not only decreased, it’s nonexistent. I have $6.68 in my account. That’s it. I’m pretty upset because that was $150 right out of my budget. It comes at a hard time in the year too that we get recertified. I got this letter in the mail today that said I must complete the interview by 4/7/23. So that gives me two days. I called and I stayed on the line for probably an hour and a half just listening to the recording over and over. Finally I picked it up and it said it would be 5 hours before your interview.”

With the rising cost in food, rent, and more, they say this couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“Why did they take away $170 in two months when they only added $100 when the pandemic started?” said Anthony Cain. “I pay my rent, my cable bill, but now I’m at the point where I don’t know if I have enough money to pay my life insurance that I’ve been paying the last 15 years. Same with renters insurance. Sure, I could call my kids if I need to for help, but why should I have to get to that point? I don’t know who is making these decisions, but they have to pay attention and see what they are doing. This person has nothing now. We just took all their groceries away. What are they going to eat?”

“Before I could go in and say I want this, I need this,” said Debra Lepak. “Now, I have to choose do I want this or this for this week?”

“I just think cutting people off, it should have been a little more gradual maybe because it really hurts people,” said Susan Lee Schwartz.

Many say it’s been difficult to get in touch with DSHS and are considering reaching out to their elected officials.

“I would like them to take an active interest and say look, we got this problem, we talk about the problem, but what can we do about it,” said Henry Tiffin. “What are the nuts and bolts of the thing we can actually do?”

“It’s not good,” said Sandra Ludwig. “People are hurting.”

FOX 12 reached out to Washington State DHSH for comment on what the agency has seen since pandemic-era additional allotments have ended, but we have not heard back at this time.

