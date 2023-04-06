Showers taper off Friday afternoon

Happy wet Thursday everyone,

We’ve had a wet day across the board. As of 4pm we accumulated .37″ of rain in Portland and more than ¾ of an inch in Astoria and we’re not done yet today. In fact, showers should continue through at least tomorrow afternoon. Most of us should be dry by the afternoon, however, I am seeing several indicators we’ll see some pop up thunderstorms tomorrow late afternoon before we head into a dry and calm evening. Once we dry out we will stay dry through Sunday morning/afternoon. Once the showers kick back in Sunday afternoon/evening we see a chance of showers all the way to Thursday.

Temperatures will warm the next couple of days getting us back into the 60s Saturday and Sunday. We have a chance to warm up even more Sunday compared to what is forecast right now it will depend on how persistent those clouds want to be on Sunday and how long the showers wait to get going. We’ll keep an eye on it and update you as we get closer. Once we get through Sunday we cool down back into the low to mid-50s for the entire next week.

