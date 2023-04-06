Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues.

The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: crime scene tape
Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote Oregon
Aleah N. Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction was murdered.
Missing woman found murdered in rural Oregon
File: Teen on a skateboard
Oregon woman blocked from adopting children for refusing state rules on gender identity
Woman in critical condition after rescue from submerged van at Willamette Park
Woman in critical condition after van rolls into river at Willamette Park
Oregonians share their thoughts following Trump’s historic day in court.
Oregonians share their thoughts following Trump’s historic day in court

Latest News

FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers to vote on expelling Democrats in gun protest
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates