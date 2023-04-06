Wet & Breezy Day Ahead

Good morning! Light rain continues to fall across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington as a warm front shifts through the region. A cold front will approach out of the west later today, increasing rainfall rates and wind speeds. Expect a soggy & breezy afternoon across our western valleys with gusts up to 25-35 mph. The strongest wind will take place along the coast and higher terrain, where gusts will be in the ballpark of 40-50 mph. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s in the interior lowlands. The snow level will climb to about 6,000 feet ahead of the cold front, so most of the precipitation at pass level will fall in the form of rain or a wintry mix.

The front will slide through overnight and early Friday, leading to a transition from rain to widely scattered showers. Friday doesn’t look like it’ll be all that wet, so high temperatures should manage to climb into the upper 50s.

Our weather should remain dry (at least inland) between Saturday and early Sunday. This part of the forecast gets a bit more tricky. Another Pacific front will approach the region, but this one is going to be much slower. Computer models have had a tough time nailing down the arrival time of this weather system. In addition, moist subtropical air will surge in from the south (AKA an atmospheric river). This should be a weak to moderate atmospheric river, so I’m not highly concerned about flooding. But the snow levels will rise quite a bit this weekend as warmer air moves in (6,000-7,000+ feet). If the front and associated rain doesn’t arrive until Sunday mid-afternoon, we’ll probably go two straight days in the 60s. Models tend to underestimate how warm our air can get ahead of these subtropical air masses. But make sure to keep an eye on the forecast. We’ll probably make more adjustments regarding the timing & arrival of Sunday’s rain.

Wet weather will carry into Sunday night and Monday morning. Once the front drives through the region, we’ll transition back to showers and sunbreaks. Highs will dip into the low to mid 50s early next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.