Woman, man dead after shooting in NE Portland

Officers on scene of shooting in NE Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people have died following a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Officers were called out to the 2000 block of Northeast Lombard Street at 9:12 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman dead.

Police said detectives and criminalists were processing the scene and found a second person, a man, dead nearby.

The medical examiner will confirm the identities of the man and woman who died, as well as the cause and manner of death.

The suspect or suspects left the scene and have not been located. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781, and reference case number 23-88186.

