Woodburn teachers overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Members of the Woodburn Education Association (WEA) have voted to authorize a strike while negotiating a new contract with the district.

WEA says 324 of 329 members voted with 92% approval. The district now has a minimum of 10 days notice before the strike begins.

Teachers have been bargaining with the Woodburn School District since June 2022.

The major issues WEA says they are working towards are:

Workload – Reasonable class size and caseload limits to ensure Woodburn students get the learning environments and support they need.

Time – More time during the workday for teachers to do essential tasks like grading, lesson prep, contacting families instead of sitting in district meetings.

Compensation – To stop Woodburn from losing teachers to other districts and allow teachers to better keep up with the cost of living.

According to WEA, almost 20 percent of teachers have resigned from Woodburn Public Schools since the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

FOX 12 has reached out to Woodburn School District for statement on the strike but have not yet heard back.

