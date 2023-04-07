13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say

ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) - A 13-year-old Albany boy has been missing since Wednesday and police said they believe he may now be in Portland with a 24-year-old woman, according to Albany Police Department.

Tryston Charles Wade was last seen at a friend’s house in the 2000 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue.

His mother reported Wade missing at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, saying she went to pick him at 3:30 p.m. but was told he had left and was likely with Alyssa Kathleen Thomas of Albany.

On Thursday, police said they received information that Wade and Thomas might be in the Portland area and were trying to get transportation out of state.

Albany Police also checked for Thomas in known places where she might be Linn County, and have been in contact with Portland police, they said.

Tryston Wade:

White teenage boy with medium length brown hair and blue eyes.

He is about 5-foot, 3-inches tall and 170 pounds.

Last seen wearing black shoes, blue jeans and black hooded sweatshirt.

Alyssa Thomas:

White woman with shoulder length brown hair recently dyed pink or light purple and blue eyes.

She is about 5-foot, 1-inch tall and 111 pounds.

She currently has an active arrest warrant out of Albany Municipal Court for theft.

Anyone seeing either Alyssa Thomas or Trystan Wade is asked to report this information to their local law enforcement and the Albany Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.

