20-year-old to pay $50k restitution for 2021 PPA building fire, riot

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 20-year-old Beaverton resident was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution last month for arson and riot charges from 2020 and 2021, according to court records.

On March 23, Alma Raven-Guido pleaded guilty to arson charges related to an April 13, 2021 fire that damaged the Portland Police Association building at 1868 North Lombard Street. According to court documents, they poured “nail polish remover on an existing fire, causing the fire to grow, causing more than $50,000.00 in property damage.”

They also pleaded guilty to participating in an Aug. 25, 2020 riot and obstructing traffic.

According to Portland police, the April 13, 2021 fire began with a protest involving about 100 people who gathered at Kenton Park and began marching toward the PPA building shortly after 9:30 p.m.

After the crowed arrived, a fire was started in a garbage can directly beside the building, police said. Then, someone not identified in the PPB April 14, 2021 statement, used an accelerant on the wooden frame around a door and lit that on fire.

That same night, Raven-Guido was arrested and charged with arson.

Police said Raven-Guido was carrying bottles full of “probable accelerant” and lighters, as well as a crowbar, spray paint and heavy marker when they were arrested.

The Multnomah County District Attorney announced on April 14, 2021 that Raven-Guido was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and felony riot. The DA’s office also said Raven-Guido was facing a felony riot charge from an Aug. 25, 2020 protest.

On May 6, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted Raven-Guido for federal charges of arson as well.

After Raven-Guido changed their plea to guilty for Multnomah County charges on March 23, 2023, the federal case was dismissed.

Also on March 23, Multnomah County Judge Amy Baggio sentenced Raven-Guido to three years of probation and ordered restitution to PPA and Liberty Mutual for the arson charge. Sentencing for the remaining charges was deferred until 2024.

