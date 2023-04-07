A.M. Showers, Isolated P.M. T-Storms

Good morning! It’s a showery start to our Friday across northwest Oregon & southwest Washington, but pretty mild out there. Temperatures in the lowlands are starting off in the upper 40s and low 50s, and our snow level is around 5,500-6,000 feet. Expect frequent showers through most of the morning before we start to see the clouds break. This afternoon should be more dry than wet, but isolated showers will be possible. There could be just enough instability to support a few thunderstorms as well. Highs should reach about 60 degrees.

Conditions will be mainly dry between tonight and most of Saturday. That being said, a warm front will be shifting into the region. This system will bring a lot of clouds and spotty light showers to parts of the coast & Coast Range. I can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers late in the day, mainly from the metro area northward. Points to the south and east should stay dry. Once again, high temperatures should reach about 60 degrees.

Easter Sunday’s forecast is finally coming together after quite a bit of computer model disagreement the past few days. A few showers will be possible in the morning, but the steadier & heavier rain should hold off until the afternoon/evening. That forecast is specifically for our western valleys. The coastline will likely see the steady rain arrive earlier. This rain will be linked to a slow-moving cold front and an atmospheric river of moisture. The interaction between the two will lead to quite a bit of rain, even in the mountains. This is going to be a pretty warm weather system, keeping snow levels closer to 6,000-7,000+ feet. Rivers are expected to rise due to the combination of rain and snow melt. At this time, there aren’t any major flooding concerns. Between Sunday and Monday, forecast rainfall totals will range between 1.50-2.50+ inches along the coast, Coast Range & Cascades. Our western valleys will pick up closer to 1-2″ of rain.

Rain will transition to showers between Monday & Tuesday, with drier weather expected around midweek. Highs will range between the mid to upper 50s between Sunday & Thursday.

Have a great Friday!

