‘Extremely intoxicated’ man armed with pellet gun killed by Lane County deputy

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An intoxicated man armed with a pellet gun was shot and killed by a deputy late Thursday night, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 88400 block of Fisher Road. The sheriff’s office said family members of an unidentified man said he was extremely intoxicated, combative and needed to go to the hospital.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found the man holding what appeared to be a firearm. The sheriff’s office said deputies told the man to put down the gun but he raised it and moved towards a deputy. The deputy fired his gun and hit the man.

Deputies began administering first aid but the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s weapon was later determined to be a pellet gun designed to look like a handgun.

No deputies were injured. The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on traumatic event leave.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office released a video statement following the deadly deputy-involved shooting:

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

