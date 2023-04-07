FBI Teen Academy offers hands-on simulations, mock crime scenes in Portland program

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Office has quite the opportunity for rising juniors and seniors in high school.

Applications are now being accepted for the Portland FBI Teen Academy happening July 11-14.

Bella Crepeaux works in community outreach for the Portland FBI field office. She took part in the academy in 2016 as a high schooler, and it inspired her to pursue the career path she is on now.

“Being able to be here in the FBI building with FBI agents for a week, and just really see what it’s like solidified it for me that I wanted to work here,” said Crepeaux.

The Teen Academy is a free program open to any high school student in Oregon or southwest Washington.

Crepeaux says it is a crash course for those curious about the FBI and law enforcement.

And, it is all led by actual FBI agents like Special Agent Stephanie Shark.

“How do we collect evidence? How do we work with victims? What’s the importance of a language specialist or an analyst?” said Shark, describing some of the subject matter of the academy.

“Criminal threats, national security threats, we’re going to give them a little bit of a teaser for everything we do,” said Shark.

Shark and Crepeaux say students go through hands-on simulations, mock crime scene investigations, learn about cybersecurity and national security threats, but also learn about the other important jobs in the FBI. This includes roles like translators or analysts. Crepeux says there is a lot more to the FBI than what meets the eye, which is what fascinated her from early on.

“It is public service, and you get to see that through that week,” she said. “You get to learn the inside out that you usually don’t get to see.”

Even if high school students are not interested in going into law enforcement, Special Agent Shark says academy teaches lessons that last a lifetime.

“The skills that law enforcement uses, are skills that anybody can use,” said Shark. “They include creative thinking, thinking outside the box, and solving problems. We want people who care about human beings, who like to solve big problems, who want to make the world better.”

Applications for the program are due by April 14, and information and documents can be found here.

Email completed applications or any questions to outreach.pd@fbi.gov

