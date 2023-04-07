Mainly dry Saturday, turning rainy Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After the steady rain tapered off earlier Friday, we got a brief sun break this afternoon before a line of heavier showers developed. Radar did pick up a couple rumbles of thunder near McMinnville. Overall though, we got a much drier day than Thursday. Once the showers pass we’ll be back to dry conditions for the rest of the night. High temperatures in the metro area topped out in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday kicks off cloudier but still dry with a slight shower chance in the afternoon and evening. Folks south of Portland should stay dry all day, and temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 50s again, with some areas further south possible reaching 60 degrees.

Models are now aligning on what Easter Sunday is going to look like, and it’s not going to be very dry. Some lighter morning showers will give way to steadier afternoon rain as an atmospheric river pumps quite a bit of moisture into the region. Expect anywhere from 1-2″ of rain in the western valleys between Sunday and Monday, with totals closer to 2.5″ along the coast and in the mountains. The snow level just keeps climbing through Sunday night, so plan on mostly rain or mixed showers at the ski resorts Sunday afternoon. Monday will be a rainy day and we’ll have lingering showers on Tuesday, but precipitation will transition back to snow up in the mountains.

We’re left with cooler temperatures through midweek, but models are hinting at a drier stretch towards the middle or end of the week. For now, Wednesday through Friday look dry with gradually warming temperatures, but as we all know- things can change! We’ll keep you posted.

