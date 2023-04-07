North Plains woman hosting event to collect shoes for those in need

A local woman is collecting gently used shoes this weekend to help others in need.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) - A local woman is collecting gently used shoes this weekend to help others in need.

North Plains resident Valerie Webb is Mrs. Oregon America and an ambassador for the nonprofit Soles4Souls. The organization takes shoes that would otherwise go to waste and gives them to people to help in a variety of ways.

Webb helps by gathering shoes in local communities, then shipping them.

“They can go to children that are homeless in our communities that need them. They can go to disaster relief around our country, or they can go outside of our country and help people start up their own micro enterprises, which really helps build them out of poverty and break that generation that they’ve had of being in poverty and suffering,” Webb said.

Webb connected with Soles4Souls when she noticed a pair of shoes she no longer needed still had some life. She was also homeless at one time and has a passion for helping others who struggle.

“Clothing and shoes, the basic needs that we have on our bodies right now I had all packed in the car, and it really became apparent then how it important it was and how important it is for us to give to those in need,” she said.

Valerie Webb
Valerie Webb(KPTV)

You can help Webb’s efforts. She is holding a drive-thru event at Hillsboro Stadium on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. where she’ll take new and gently used shoes off your hands. They can be children’s shoes, adult shoes, any size. The shoes can be athletic shoes, slippers, dress shoes.

Webb hopes to gather a thousand items or more.

For more information about Soles4Souls, click here.

