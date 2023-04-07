Nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center vote to unionize

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center have voted to unionize, the Oregon Nurses Association announced on Friday.

The nurses voted during an election this week overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.

More than 360 nurses work at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center which closed its birthing center last month without approval from the state. That decision led to a big outcry from the community, including nurses at the hospital.

ONA says nurses will now begin bargaining a first contract with the hospital system. The union says they’re hoping to strengthen local decision making in health care, improve community safety and restore respect for health care workers.

FOX 12 reached out to Legacy Health for comment on the vote. They sent the following statement:

“We respect the decision by a majority of our nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center to choose to be represented by the Oregon Nurses Association. Legacy is committed to open, respectful and productive relationships with our employees, regardless of whether they are represented by a union or not.”

