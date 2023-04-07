PPB, SWAT arrest 19-year-old and minor for unsolved SE Portland shooting

PPB, SWAT arrest 19-year-old and minor for unsolved SE Portland shooting.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says two people have been taken into custody in connection to a February shooting in SE Portland.

Officers responded Feb. 7 to the 8100 Block of Southeast Knight Street on reports of shots fired. While officers didn’t find any victims, the 911 caller reported believing someone may have been hit by gunfire.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, PPB’s Focused Intervention Team (FIT), Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) and East Metro SWAT served simultaneous search warrants at two different homes in connection to the shooting, officials reported.

19-year-old Tavon Wilson and a 16-year-old juvenile were taken into custody. PPB says the search warrants led to the recovery of a Glock 19X 9mm, Glock 19 with fully automatic switch, Ruger .380, Walther PPQ 9mm, Glock 22 .40 caliber, .223 upper receiver, 12 fully auto Glock switches, Rifle body armor, high-capacity magazines and large quantities of ammunition.

Both suspects were charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Wilson was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and the juvenile was taken to the Donald E Long Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency number at (503)823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov .

