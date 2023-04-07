Suspect who shot Tigard man 9 times in road rage incident denied bail

DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - 23-year-old Justin Mcnaulty was in Polk County Court Thursday morning trying to get released on bail. David Anderson, the father of 45-year-old Dennis Anderson, the man shot and killed, also appeared in court trying not to let that happen after he says their lives have been turned upside down.

On July 13, around 9 p.m., Dennis Anderson and his wife Brandy Goldbury were driving back to their home in Tigard from Spirit Mountain Casino in Lincoln City. Oregon State Police say Mcanulty was driving behind Anderson’s car erratically. Anderson decided to pull over and call 911; that’s when police say Mcanulty came up beside them in the car and shot Anderson.

Autopsy shows Anderson was shot nine times, a detail, Anderson and his family did not know.

“I didn’t know how many times he got shot one shot can kill somebody but the coward he shot 9 to 10 times,” says Anderson. “I was very angry, very angry. I believe an eye for an eye you know what I mean? He took my son away now I hope he stays in jail for the rest of his life,” he says after seeing Mcanulty for the first time in eight months.

Mcanulty was arrested in Sept. 2022. The judge denied him bail and is considered a threat to the public. Multiple family members flew all the way from Massachusetts to share their thoughts.

Mcnaulty leaves behind two daughters.

“It crushes your family and for Brandy and the girls it has totally devastated them they were so close to their dad,” says Karen Anderson, Dennis’ stepmother.

Mcanulty is due back in court Dec. 4.

