Vancouver P.D. seek tips on man missing for more than 1 year.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Vancouver man last seen by family in early 2022.

According to officers, Roberto Bravo Ramirez last had contact with family members in January or February 2022 and was reported missing that April. Investigators say the reason to his disappearance is unknown at this time.

Ramirez was last believed to be living near E Fourth Plain Boulevard and Rossiter Lane.

The Vancouver P.D. describes Ramirez as a Hispanic male, 5′5″, 160-180 lbs., with straight black hair, brown eyes and tattoos all over his arms, legs and chest.

If you have any information regarding Roberto’s whereabouts or his disappearance, you’re asked to contact Detective Dewey, james.dewey@cityofvancouver.us

