Victims identified in NE Portland double-homicide

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified two victims in a Wednesday night NE Portland shooting.

Officers were first called out to the 2000 block of Northeast Lombard Street at 9:12 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman dead.

Police said detectives and criminalists were processing the scene and found a second person, a man, dead nearby.

On Friday, police identified the victims as Deja Willingham, 27, and Marcel Bryant, 30.

The medical examiner found both died as a result of “homicide by gunshot wounds,” PPB says.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781, and reference case number 23-88186.

