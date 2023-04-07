Victims identified in NE Portland double-homicide

Deja Willingham, 27, and Marcel Bryant, 30.
Deja Willingham, 27, and Marcel Bryant, 30.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified two victims in a Wednesday night NE Portland shooting.

Officers were first called out to the 2000 block of Northeast Lombard Street at 9:12 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman dead.

Police said detectives and criminalists were processing the scene and found a second person, a man, dead nearby.

On Friday, police identified the victims as Deja Willingham, 27, and Marcel Bryant, 30.

The medical examiner found both died as a result of “homicide by gunshot wounds,” PPB says.

SEE ALSO: Woman, man found dead after shooting in NE Portland

The investigation into the shooting remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781, and reference case number 23-88186.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: crime scene tape
Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote Oregon
Aleah N. Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction was murdered.
Missing woman found murdered in rural Oregon
Window-smashing spree with golf club shakes up North Portland neighborhood.
Caught on Camera: Window-smashing spree with golf club shakes up North Portland neighborhood
Fire destroys former Elk Lodge in Gateway neighborhood
Massive fire destroys former Elks Lodge in NE Portland
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Michael Dudley, 64, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of...
Man sentenced to 46 years for killing tenants, stuffing bodies in suitcases found on Seattle beach
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
FILE - Aaron Nichols examines organic kale growing on his farm in the unincorporated community...
Microchips or microgreens? Oregon tweaks farm protection law
Nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center vote to unionize