Washington teen sees snowflakes for first time after gene therapy treatment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager is seeing more clearly and experiencing life in new ways after receiving an experimental treatment at OHSU.

FOX 12 sat down with her family as they shared her story of seeing something many of us take for granted -- for the first time.

“I saw some like big snowflakes,” Aiden Moore-Van de Rostyne said.

That day in January in Walla Walla, Washington started just like any other, a family with a list of errands to run.

“To go the store. Yeah, we were just going to go to the store,” Aiden and her mom, Eliza Van De Rostyne, said.

On the way out to the car, they said they experienced something miraculous.

“That’s so cool Aiden. I see some right now. You can see some right now,” Eliza said.

SEE ALSO: Massive fire destroys former Elks Lodge in NE Portland

For many, seeing snow might be something you look forward to every winter, but for Aiden, it was her very first time.

“It felt really nice to have something kind of magical happen,” Eliza said.

16-year-old Aiden has a rare condition and she was born legally blind.

“LCA is a genetic condition, so she’s always been visually impaired,” Eliza said. “The daycare she was at noticed she wasn’t tracking objects or faces when she was about two months old.”

And last April, one of Aiden’s eyes received an experimental gene therapy treatment.

“Gene therapy works by delivering a good copy of the faulty gene to the retina. And by doing so, you hopefully jumpstart the retina to start working more normally,” Dr. Paul Yang, of OHSU, said.

Her family said they decided to participate knowing it could help others.

“Kind of be our own version of a superhero. Yeah,” Aiden and her mom said.

SEE ALSO: 20-year-old to pay $50k restitution for 2021 PPA building fire, riot

OHSU said early results show participants have experienced “meaningful improvements in vision” without any serious safety events.

And according to Aiden’s weather report, she’s forecasting it as a success.

“You can see them right now? Yeah. There’s a big snowflake in your hair.”

Aiden is among 15 people in the United States who are participating in the Phase I/II trial.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.