13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 13-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, and two other teenagers were arrested in a robbery and stabbing on Friday evening in southwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 5 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Southwest Vermont Street. When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy stabbed. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

SEE ALSO: 13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say

During the investigation, officers learned two other boys robbed and stabbed the victim with a knife. One of the boys also had what appeared to be a handgun. The suspects ran from the scene and officers searched.

About a half-hour later, a caller reported two boys matching the suspects’ description in the 1400 block of Southwest Bertha Boulevard. Officers found and arrested the suspects.

A knife recovered from suspects in a robbery and stabbing of a 13-year-old in southwest Portland.
A knife recovered from suspects in a robbery and stabbing of a 13-year-old in southwest Portland.(PPB)

SEE ALSO: Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries

Major Crime Unit detectives responded. They took a 15-year-old and 17-year-old to the juvenile detention center. The 15-year-old is facing charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. The 17-year-old is facing charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

Anyone with additional information is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-89891.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries.
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Suspect who shot Tigard man 9 times in road rage incident denied bail.
Suspect who shot Tigard man 9 times in road rage incident denied bail
FILE - Bob Maharry sits inside his fishing boat docked at Pier 45 in San Francisco, March 20,...
US panel approves salmon fishing ban for much of West Coast

Latest News

13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
Victims identified in NE Portland double-homicide
Nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center vote to unionize
Portland man suspected of deadly St. Patrick’s Day assault pleads ‘not guilty’
Portland man suspected of deadly St. Patrick’s Day assault pleads ‘not guilty’