13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 13-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, and two other teenagers were arrested in a robbery and stabbing on Friday evening in southwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 5 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Southwest Vermont Street. When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy stabbed. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

During the investigation, officers learned two other boys robbed and stabbed the victim with a knife. One of the boys also had what appeared to be a handgun. The suspects ran from the scene and officers searched.

About a half-hour later, a caller reported two boys matching the suspects’ description in the 1400 block of Southwest Bertha Boulevard. Officers found and arrested the suspects.

A knife recovered from suspects in a robbery and stabbing of a 13-year-old in southwest Portland. (PPB)

Major Crime Unit detectives responded. They took a 15-year-old and 17-year-old to the juvenile detention center. The 15-year-old is facing charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. The 17-year-old is facing charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

Anyone with additional information is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-89891.

