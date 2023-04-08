Lane Co. deputies looking for missing woman in possible mental health crisis

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has not been seen in multiple days and may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

According to deputies, 40-year-old Mekenna Reiley, of Blue River, was reported missing Thursday night after friends and neighbors hadn’t heard from her in “a few days.”

Investigators say Reiley’s phone, purse, vehicle and dog were left behind at her residence near the Blue River Reservoir.

Reiley was last seen in the area of River Street and McKenzie Highway in Blue River on April 5, according to LCSO. Officials believe Reiley may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

It’s unknown what she’s wearing other than a blue pair of waterproof boots.

You’re asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. if you have any information regarding her whereabouts. Reference LCSO case number 23-1855.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.