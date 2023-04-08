Lawsuit over 2021 fire that killed 3, injured 1 in N Portland settles for $6M

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A settlement was reached Thursday in a lawsuit over a deadly 2021 4th of July fire that killed three people in north Portland and injured a fourth.

IN 2021, the Heidi Manor Apartment complex caught fire after investigators believe fireworks were placed in a dumpster under the building.

Three people died following the fire and one more person was seriously injured with burns.

According to court documents, families of the victims argue in a lawsuit that the fire codes were violated by allowing the dumpster to be placed below the wooden building without fire escapes or a sprinkler system.

On Thursday, defendants of the suit, which includes the property owners, management company and garbage company, agreed to pay more than $6 million to the families of those killed and injured in the fire.

