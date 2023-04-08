Mad Greek Deli to open restaurant across from original location in Bethany

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland staple is opening up right across the street from its original location.

The new Mad Greek Deli is on the corner of Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest West Union Road, after the first location was torn down in 2019. The owners are putting the finishing touches on the restaurant and customers are counting down the days until they’re officially open.

“When the sign went up a week or two ago and we drove past, we were like, ‘wow that’s a breath of fresh air!’” Joshua Stevens said.

“Everyone’s been sending messages on Facebook ‘it’s opening! It’s coming back!’ So a lot of people are excited about it for sure,” Elisa Stevens said.

There’s another Mad Greek Deli on East Burnside, but now-owner Jake Marks said opening a new restaurant in the Bethany area is the best way they can honor his best friend and late owner, Pondo Kosmas, who died unexpectedly in 2016.

“It’s a bittersweet time but he would be proud,” Marks said. “This is where it all started, right? This is where the family of Mad Greek is at, and this is where we needed to be.”

The team only got the keys to the building a week ago and while the dining room is being finished, you can still grab a bite to eat outside.

“You can eat here now. The food truck is open Monday through Saturday noon to 8. We’re serving beer and alcohol to go,” Marks said.

But, it won’t be long until you can sit and enjoy some Greek fries and a cold beer.

“We’re really happy. Very happy. It’s so close, we’re 5 minutes away. We’re gonna probably come here quite often,” Elisa Stevens said.

