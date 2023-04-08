Mainly dry Saturday, showers return Sunday

Happy Saturday to you all,

We are starting off our morning warmer than average for an overnight temperature, mostly cloudy, but dry. We will be mainly dry today, with the exceptions being the central and norther parts of the coast and a few scatter showers through the NW parts of the state this afternoon. Most models are showing showers kicking in overnight tonight, again mainly in the NW areas and picking up for the rest of the forecast area as we go into our Sunday. Once those showers get going, we’ll see them hang around through Tuesday. At this point we look dry from Wednesday (a few possible lingering showers in the morning) through Friday on the extended forecast.

For our temperatures we are book ending our 7day with warmer temperatures. Basically today and next Friday are our warm days for the next week. Both having a chance for the 60s with Friday being a bit warmer. Our coldest day will be Tuesday in the mid-50s. Overnight we cool back into the upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday night before we warm back up going into Friday.

