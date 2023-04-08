Man arrested in Vancouver after allegedly stealing car with baby inside

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was tracked down and arrested at the Vancouver Mall on Saturday when he used a victim’s stolen credit cards after stealing a car with a baby inside, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just before 8 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a kidnapping in the 1500 block of Northeast 99th Street. The victim reported a man had taken his car with his one-month-old child in the back seat.

CCSO deputies later found the car near Northeast 88th Street and Highway 99. The child was still inside at not injured. The suspect was not at the scene.

Later in the day, the victim said his credit cards were used at the Vancouver Mall. Deputies and the Vancouver Police Department responded and arrested the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Mario Andrews. He is facing the following charges related to the case:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Second-degree kidnapping

Reckless endangerment

Andrews is facing the following charges from a previous VPD case:

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Attempt to elude

