NE Portland woman beaten in apparent racially motivated attack

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who lives in Northeast Portland had a typical afternoon take a terrifying turn Tuesday after she was brutally beaten and her car heavily damaged.

Shawntae Barber says on Tuesday she was waiting on NE Killingsworth and 49th Avenue for her daughter to get off the school bus when multiple people approached her in a car and on foot calling her racial slurs, and throwing cups of coffee and rocks at her car.

Barber says this led her to following the assailants and getting out of her car to confront them.

“That’s when I stopped and asked them, ‘What’s the problem? Why are you throwing stuff at my car? What’s the deal?’

Barber says the exchange then took a scary turn, and she feared for her life.

“One of the kids swung at me and we were like tussling and I just heard my windows getting busted out,” she said. “My front windshield window, and then at that point I was being mauled by seven people.”

Shawntae shared disturbing photos of her injuries and her car’s windshield. She said the group of people, ranging from minors to adults, were hitting her with large rocks and pummeling her with their fists. She also says she suffered a concussion.

In response to this incident, the Portland Police Bureau claims that this was a case of “mutual combat” in which both sides “agreed to fight each other.” Barber says this has frustrated her immensely and that despite the evidence of her being attacked, police have not charged anyone to her knowledge.

“They told me that this is a 50/50 situation, it’s their word against mine,” she said. “And I was like ‘Are you serious?’ Seven people and I’m one person and you see my car window shattered out? I’m lost.”

A statement from PPB says this incident has been referred to the District Attorney’s office for review and consideration of charges.

