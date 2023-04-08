New women-owned veterinary urgent care opens in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a new veterinary clinic that offers urgent care services for pets on Southeast Stark Street.

Sadie Veterinary Urgent Care opened up in the Montavilla Neighborhood at the end of last year and doctors said they’ve been busy every day since. That’s because there is a lack of urgent care clinics for pets in Portland. Dr. Malia Goodell is one of the co-owners of the clinic and she said she hopes Sadie Veterinary Urgent Care fills those gaps.

“We knew there was a huge need for emergency services in the area, especially in this part of the city,” Dr. Goodell said.

She said her clinic offers immediate pet services compared to a traditional veterinary hospital where wait times can be long.

“We’re very busy, we’re helping a lot of people in this area and we’re super proud of how many people we’re able to serve.” Dr. Goodell said.

Urgent care clinics offer a quick, efficient, and affordable way to get your pet checked out. Dr. Goodell said she chose the Montavilla neighborhood because of the need for this type of veterinary service. Pet owners in the area have told her how grateful they are for the clinic.

“For A lot of people in Southeast, it’s very convenient for them to head in,” Dr. Goodell said. “But we see some people that will drive up from Salem to see us. Some people will drive from Vancouver, all the way from Hillsboro just because it’s really hard to get in elsewhere.”

As the veterinary industry works to overcome staffing shortages, Dr. Goodell said her clinic will be there to fill in the voids. She is also proud to be a women-owned business in the heart of the Montavilla Neighborhood.

“The road is sometimes a little tough but it’s worth it in the end,” Dr. Goodell said. “We’re so happy that we did this. We’re happy that we were able to provide this service to pet owners we get a lot of fulfillment in what we do.”

Sadie Veterinary Urgent Care is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week. Dr. Goodell said you can make an appointment same day and occasionally they’ll take walk ins.

