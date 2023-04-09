1 injured in shooting near Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting near Woodburn on Saturday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded along with the Woodburn Police Department and the Hubbard Police Department to a shooting in the 17000 block of Front Street Northeast. A victim was dropped off at a hospital and is expected to survive.

SEE ALSO: 13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland

The sheriff’s office did not say if any arrests have been made. It is asking for the public’s help with the investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call MCSO detective Remmy at (503) 798-5718. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.