2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing car using fluid leak ruse in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Saturday night after they allegedly stole a car in southeast Portland after tricking the victim into stopping, police said.

Shortly before midnight, police responded to Southeast 67th Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard after reports of suspects trying to steal cars by flagging down drivers and telling them their vehicles were leaking fluids.

Police said they’ve received reports of this ruse being used numerous times in east Portland to steal cars over the last few months. On Saturday night, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was reported stolen in the SE 67th and Woodstock area.

While police were responding, the stolen Chevrolet was spotted driving near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street.

SEE ALSO: 13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland

The stolen car eluded police, but a police aircraft was able to keep track of the vehicle and help police coordinate a perimeter when the suspects ditched the car, they said.

Police said the unit watching from the air saw the suspects force their way into a home inside the parameter.

Units on the ground were able to evacuate the house and then speak with the suspects, police said. The suspects were convinced to surrender and were taken into custody without force, police said.

The two suspects were identified as a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, both of Portland.

SEE ALSO: $10k gear stolen in smash-and-grab from Portland fire vehicle

After the suspects were in custody, police used K9s and aircraft to find evidence they said had been discarded by the suspects. Police said they found three loaded firearms, ammunition and “multiple items linking the suspects to the stolen vehicle.”

The two teenagers were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felony attempt to elude police, first-degree burglary and reckless endangering.

The 14-year-old boy was also charged with reckless driving.

Police asked anyone with additional information about the case to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-91152.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.