2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing car using fluid leak ruse in SE Portland

2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing car from driver using fluid leak ruse in SE Portland:...
2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing car from driver using fluid leak ruse in SE Portland: Police used K9 units to search for evidence after the suspects were arrested.(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Saturday night after they allegedly stole a car in southeast Portland after tricking the victim into stopping, police said.

Shortly before midnight, police responded to Southeast 67th Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard after reports of suspects trying to steal cars by flagging down drivers and telling them their vehicles were leaking fluids.

Police said they’ve received reports of this ruse being used numerous times in east Portland to steal cars over the last few months. On Saturday night, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was reported stolen in the SE 67th and Woodstock area.

While police were responding, the stolen Chevrolet was spotted driving near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street.

SEE ALSO: 13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland

The stolen car eluded police, but a police aircraft was able to keep track of the vehicle and help police coordinate a perimeter when the suspects ditched the car, they said.

Police said the unit watching from the air saw the suspects force their way into a home inside the parameter.

Units on the ground were able to evacuate the house and then speak with the suspects, police said. The suspects were convinced to surrender and were taken into custody without force, police said.

The two suspects were identified as a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, both of Portland.

SEE ALSO: $10k gear stolen in smash-and-grab from Portland fire vehicle

After the suspects were in custody, police used K9s and aircraft to find evidence they said had been discarded by the suspects. Police said they found three loaded firearms, ammunition and “multiple items linking the suspects to the stolen vehicle.”

The two teenagers were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felony attempt to elude police, first-degree burglary and reckless endangering.

The 14-year-old boy was also charged with reckless driving.

Police asked anyone with additional information about the case to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-91152.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
A knife recovered from suspects in a robbery and stabbing of a 13-year-old in southwest Portland.
13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland
FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled...
Washington Senate passes assault weapons ban, HB 1240 returns to House
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries.
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Portland police take 3 illegal guns, make 4 arrests
Four guns were taken during stops by Portland police officers on Friday and Saturday.
Portland police take 3 illegal guns, make 4 arrests
KPTV file image
1 injured in shooting near Woodburn
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day