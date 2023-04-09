‘It was AWESOME’: Motorist captures video of bobcat stalking alligator

Video captured on a Florida road shows an alligator being closely followed by a bobcat.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW, Fla. (Gray News) – Amazing video captured in Florida shows a “once in a lifetime” event involving a bobcat stalking an alligator across the road.

The video was posted by Cathy Terry on Facebook, who was driving when she saw the Florida alligator on the grassy shoulder after crossing the road in Bartow on March 28.

A bobcat can be seen slowly crossing the road behind the alligator.

Terry said she thought it was just “another Polk County traffic jam” and started taking a photo of the alligator when the bobcat suddenly appeared.

“It was AWESOME,” Terry wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “Once in a lifetime.”

Terry said the bobcat “eventually gave up.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
A knife recovered from suspects in a robbery and stabbing of a 13-year-old in southwest Portland.
13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland
FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled...
Washington Senate passes assault weapons ban, HB 1240 returns to House
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries.
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters...
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope at Easter: Pray for Ukrainian, Russian people, refugees
Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV.
Police: 1 killed after boy, 13, crashes car in California
Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV.
1 dead in wreck after teen steals family SUV