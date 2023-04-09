Portland police take 3 illegal guns, make 4 arrests

Four guns were taken during stops by Portland police officers on Friday and Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau took three illegal guns and made four arrests in separate incidents on Friday and Saturday.

PPB said on Friday, Focused Intervention Team officers stopped a car for reckless driving at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. A gun was taken, the driver was criminally cited and the car was towed.

SEE ALSO: 1 injured in shooting near Woodburn

In another case on Friday, FIT officers stopped a car near Southeast 84th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. The driver sped away into Clackamas County, where deputies tried to make another stop. The driver eventually crashed into a field in Tualatin. One gun was taken, and three people were arrested for gun crimes.

PPB said on Saturday night, officers responded to shots fired near Southeast 22nd Avenue and Southeast Gladstone Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of gunfire and learned of a suspect vehicle description. Officers found the car and stopped it at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. A gun was taken and a suspect, who police said is a felon that can’t have a firearm, was arrested. Officers learned the suspect fired the gun into the air. There were no injuries.

