Showers to rain on Sunday and another wet day Monday

Drier weather on the horizon next week
By Camila Orti
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was another mild day in the valleys Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. We stayed dry in Portland and our high temperature hit 58 degrees. We are turning wet again tomorrow! Easter Sunday kicks off with lighter morning showers, eventually transitioning to steadier rain in the afternoon and evening. Portland rainfall forecast totals are in the quarter inch to half inch range, so models have backed off the rain rates just a hair. The heaviest rain will likely happen Sunday night and Monday afternoon. It’ll be breezy along the coast tomorrow, with wind gusts up to 45 MPH on the beaches.

The steady rain continues Monday along with cooler temperatures, followed up by showers on Tuesday.

Models are hinting at some drier weather starting Wednesday. Plan on at least partly cloudy skies Wednesday through Saturday, with temperatures warming heading into next weekend. We should be back in the low 60s by Friday.

