Washington Senate passes assault weapons ban, HB 1240 returns to House

OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) - The Washington state Senate voted 27-21 on Saturday in favor of a measure banning manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state.

Amendments to House Bill 1240 added by the Senate means the bill will return to the House for a concurrence vote.

If the bill passes the House concurrence vote, it will head to Wash. Governor Jay Inslee for his signature.

According to the Washington Attorney General’s office, the legislation prohibits the sale, manufacture, and import of assault weapons in Washington state while allowing “reasonable” exemptions for law enforcement and the military.

The bill would not prohibit owning assault weapons in the state.

According to a statement released by Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, a floor amendment will allow gun manufacturers to sell inventory in stock before Jan. 1, 2023, to out-of-state clientele for 90 days after the bill would go into effect.

“We are the only country in the world that grapples with the horror of mass shootings, and today we took a critical step forward — and took the weapon of choice away from those who would do innocent people harm,” Kuderer said.

Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, floor leader for the Senate Republican Caucus, said the ban fails to address the root causes of violence.

“It takes a desperate person to commit the acts we deplore today,” Short said. “It is that desperation we need to address, through better treatment for mental health and behavioral health, by enforcement of drug laws, by declaring that we will no longer tolerate the decline of our cities, by restoring public safety as a priority. All this bill would really do is take certain rifles off the market in Washington state.”

