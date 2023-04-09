Wet Easter Sunday continues through Monday

Drier warmer with expected starting Thursday
Wet Easter Sunday, more tocome
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Easter Sunday everyone,

We ended yesterday with no measurable rain in PDX. With that being said, we started today off on the wet train! As I write this we’ve already seen .06″ of rain this morning and it doesn’t look like it’s going to a decent break Tuesday afternoon. These morning showers will pick up into the evening with the heavies rain expected around 2 am tonight, then again pick up at 2 pm tomorrow. Tuesday afternoon is when we start to see the showers break up with a chance for them to hang out at least until Wednesday afternoon. Then Thursday morning we start to see a clearing which should take us all the way into Saturday.

An upper level trough is in process of moving in over the PNW. This will bring cooler temperatures this week and the heavier rain tomorrow. As it moves east Tuesday/Wed we start to see a ridge building behind it. At this point the ridge looks like it will clear us up a quite a bit and give us mostly sunny skies Thursday through Saturday and give us warmer temperatures getting close to the mid-65s next Saturday. Here’s to hoping this holds out!

