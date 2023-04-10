1 dead, 1 detained after stabbing in SE Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:02 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after a stabbing in southeast Portland on Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue in the Buckman Neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: 1 injured in shooting near Woodburn

When officers arrived, they found a man who was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they have detained one person and are not currently looking for any suspects.

During the investigation, police said Southeast Water Avenue will be closed between Southeast Stark Street and Southeast Morrison Street. Southeast Washington Street will be closed from Southeast Water Avenue to Southeast 2nd Avenue. The identity of the victim will be released after they are positively identified, the Medical Examiner has confirmed cause of death and family members have been notified.

SEE ALSO: 2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing car using fluid leak ruse in SE Portland

If anyone has information about this incident, police ask them to contact Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0768 or Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0441.

The case number is 23-91797.

This is a developing story, and details will be added as they are available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
A knife recovered from suspects in a robbery and stabbing of a 13-year-old in southwest Portland.
13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland
FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled...
Washington Senate passes assault weapons ban, HB 1240 returns to House
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries.
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Portland police take 3 illegal guns, make 4 arrests
KPTV file image
1 injured in shooting near Woodburn
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland