1 dead, 1 detained after stabbing in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after a stabbing in southeast Portland on Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue in the Buckman Neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: 1 injured in shooting near Woodburn

When officers arrived, they found a man who was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they have detained one person and are not currently looking for any suspects.

During the investigation, police said Southeast Water Avenue will be closed between Southeast Stark Street and Southeast Morrison Street. Southeast Washington Street will be closed from Southeast Water Avenue to Southeast 2nd Avenue. The identity of the victim will be released after they are positively identified, the Medical Examiner has confirmed cause of death and family members have been notified.

SEE ALSO: 2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing car using fluid leak ruse in SE Portland

If anyone has information about this incident, police ask them to contact Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0768 or Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0441.

The case number is 23-91797.

This is a developing story, and details will be added as they are available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.