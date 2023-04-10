25-year-old man shot, seriously injured in N Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in north Portland Saturday night, according to the Portland police.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police responded to the 6800 block of North Fessenden Street where they found the injured man. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and police say he is expected to recover.

Police said they have not made any immediate arrests.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as available.

