Baby bontebok born at Oregon Zoo on April 1

Five day-old bontebok calf at the Oregon Zoo.
Five day-old bontebok calf at the Oregon Zoo.(Photo by Kelsey Wallace, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bouncing baby bontebok was welcomed at the Oregon Zoo earlier this month.

The calf was born April 1 to Winter, an 8-year-old bontebok in the zoo’s Africa savanna area. The zoo says this species represents one of the most inspiring conservation success stories.

“This cute little guy is living proof of the impact people can have if we work together for wildlife,” said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s Africa section. “A couple hundred years ago, there were only 17 bontebok left on the planet, and the species was headed for almost certain extinction.”

The calf now weighs around 18 pounds and appears to be health despite a slow start. The zoo says the calf did not nurse right away.

“We gave him a couple supplemental bottle-feedings and then returned him to mom,” Gomez said. “And then overnight, he was nursing just fine. He’s a sturdy little guy, and quite handsome.”

SEE ALSO: Black bear unexpectedly dies at Oregon Zoo during medical procedure

Oregon Zoo guests will have to wait a little longer to see the new calf. The zoo says the weather needs to be a bit warmer before he begins venturing outside with the other bonteboks.

