Body found in abandoned property in Ridgefield, police say crime units investigating

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:23 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday at an abandoned Ridgefield, Wash. property, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6 p.m., the Ridgefield Police Department and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a report of a body found near the 8000 block of South Fifth Street.

Police said the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit have been asked by local law enforcement to investigate.

Police said they are working to determine both the person’s identity and the circumstances of their death.

This is a developing story, and details will be added as they are available.

